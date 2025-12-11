Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock slid in Thursday’s premarket on the news of a new equity offering.

Blink Charging unveiled the price and size of its latest share sale.

Blink set the public offering at 26,666,666 common shares priced at 75 cents each.

The firm said it aims to complete the transaction around Dec. 12, 2025, pending usual closing conditions.

Use of Proceeds

The company expects gross proceeds of about $20 million before expenses. Blink said it plans to apply funds toward expanding its DC Fast Charging network.

Executives also noted proceeds will support general corporate needs and working capital.

Recent Initiatives

Last month, the firm announced two major initiatives aimed at strengthening its role in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector.

The company has partnered with Karbon Homes, a major social housing provider in the U.K., and introduced a new line of affordable Level 2 chargers for multifamily and fleet applications.

Blink also launched its new Shasta chargers, designed for multifamily and fleet users. The Shasta 48 and Shasta 80 models offer scalable, single-port Level 2 solutions with safety sensors, tamper alerts, and remote management features.

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares were down 5.68% at $0.89 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock has lost over 43% in the past year.

Photo via Shutterstock