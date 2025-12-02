Microchip Technology Shares Move Higher After Hours: Here's Why

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares are rising in extended trading Tuesday after the company raised guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, Microchip Technology updated its revenue and adjusted earnings guidance for the current quarter.

The company now expects revenue for the quarter ending Dec. 31 to come in at the high end of its previously provided guidance of $1.109 billion to $1.149 billion. The semiconductor solutions provider also said it expects adjusted earnings of approximately 40 cents per share, significantly higher than prior guidance of about two cents per share.

“With two months of the quarter behind us, our business is performing better than we expected at the time of our November 6, 2025, earnings conference call. Our bookings activity has remained strong through November with backlog filling in better than expected in the current quarter and growing nicely into the March 2026 quarter,” said Steve Sanghi, president and CEO of Microchip Technology.

The announcement comes as the company prepares to attend the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Wednesday.

MCHP Price Action: Microchip Technology shares were up 1.90% in after-hours, trading at $57.79 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com