MARA Holdings Stock Slides As Bitcoin Plunges Below $90,000

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) are trading lower Thursday afternoon, swept up in a broader cryptocurrency sell-off that has seen Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tumble over 6.5% to trade near the $86,800 level. MARA shares are now lower by approximately 48% over the trailing month amid broader crypto market volatility.

What To Know: The decline highlights the specific, high-stakes correlation between the miner and the underlying asset. MARA's stock is reacting violently to Bitcoin’s drop, primarily due to its massive balance sheet exposure.

With a treasury holding of approximately 52,850 BTC, the company functions effectively as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin. As spot prices retreat, the intrinsic value of MARA's assets diminish. This massive hoard acts as a double-edged sword, amplifying gains during rallies, but exacerbating losses during corrections.

Market sentiment is further strained by over $538 million in trader liquidations across the crypto sector and recent analyst concerns regarding MARA’s “slower hashrate growth.”

As fear of a potential bear market onset rises, investors are swiftly repricing MARA to reflect both the underlying devaluation of its holdings and the dampened sentiment across the mining sector.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Data from Benzinga Edge illustrates the divergence between the company’s fundamental expansion and its current technical struggles, contrasting a near-perfect Growth score of 99.66 against a weak Momentum rating of just 8.86.

MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares were down 4.46% at $10.60 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $9.81, according to Benzinga Pro data.

