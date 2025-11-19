Dycom Industries company logo displayed on mobile phone
November 19, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Dycom Industries, BellRing Brands, Lumentum And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company posted record third-quarter results, raised its outlook, and disclosed a major acquisition.

Contract revenues were up 14.1% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.45 billion, beating the analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.63 beat analyst estimates of $3.20.

Dycom Industries shares jumped 8.1% to $320.17 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) shares gained 11.1% to $16.03.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 10.4% to $129.27.
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares jumped 9.3% to $63.95 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $77 price target.
  • BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) surged 9.1% to $28.64 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Hinge Health, Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) gained 8.2% to $43.93. Hinge Health announced a $250 million share repurchase program.
  • Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) rose 7.6% to $12.06.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 7.2% to $265.33 after Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and set a price target at $290.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BRBR Logo
BRBRBellRing Brands Inc
$28.398.09%
Overview
DY Logo
DYDycom Industries Inc
$319.677.92%
HNGE Logo
HNGEHinge Health Inc
$43.958.20%
KYIV Logo
KYIVKyivstar Group Ltd
$12.077.67%
LITE Logo
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$265.437.27%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$64.4510.2%
PACS Logo
PACSPACS Group Inc
$15.839.70%
TMDX Logo
TMDXTransMedics Group Inc
$129.5510.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved