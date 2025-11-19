Dycom Industries, BellRing Brands, Lumentum And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company posted record third-quarter results, raised its outlook, and disclosed a major acquisition.

Contract revenues were up 14.1% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.45 billion, beating the analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.63 beat analyst estimates of $3.20.

Dycom Industries shares jumped 8.1% to $320.17 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) shares gained 11.1% to $16.03.

(NYSE:PACS) shares gained 11.1% to $16.03. TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 10.4% to $129.27.

(NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 10.4% to $129.27. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares jumped 9.3% to $63.95 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $77 price target.

(NYSE:MP) shares jumped 9.3% to $63.95 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $77 price target. BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) surged 9.1% to $28.64 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:BRBR) surged 9.1% to $28.64 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Hinge Health, Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) gained 8.2% to $43.93. Hinge Health announced a $250 million share repurchase program.

(NYSE:HNGE) gained 8.2% to $43.93. Hinge Health announced a $250 million share repurchase program. Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) rose 7.6% to $12.06.

(NASDAQ:KYIV) rose 7.6% to $12.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 7.2% to $265.33 after Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and set a price target at $290.

