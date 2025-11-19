Joby Aviation Is Headed To Saudi Arabia: What Investors Need To Know

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares are trading flat Wednesday morning as investors digest a new Middle East partnership alongside mixed recent financial data. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Red Sea Global and The Helicopter Company to conduct pre-commercial evaluation flights in Saudi Arabia starting in the first half of 2026, establishing a “sandbox” for future air taxi operations.

This strategic update follows a polarizing third-quarter earnings report released earlier this month. Joby posted revenue of $22.57 million, significantly above analyst estimates of $3.01 million.

However, the company missed bottom-line expectations, reporting a loss of 48 cents per share compared to the anticipated 19-cent loss. Despite the earnings miss, Joby ended the quarter with $978.1 million in cash, providing capital for ongoing certification efforts.

Operationally, Joby has commenced “power-on” testing for its first FAA-conforming aircraft, a critical prerequisite for “for credit” flight testing slated for 2026.

Analyst sentiment remains split on the timeline. Needham maintains a bullish $22 price target, while JPMorgan remains cautious with an $8 target, highlighting the divergence in market expectations regarding commercialization.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Data from Benzinga Edge underscores the stock’s recent activity with a high Momentum score of 95.32, despite short and medium-term price trends currently signaling caution.

JOBY Price Action: Joby Aviation shares were down 0.89% at $13.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

