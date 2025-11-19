Redwire (RDW) Just Bagged A $44M Defense Contract: What Investors Need To Know

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning following the announcement of a $44 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Phase 2 award funds the “Otter” program, a mission to demonstrate “air-breathing” spacecraft capabilities in Very Low Earth Orbit.

Redwire will utilize its U.S.-built SabreSat platform to manufacture and deliver the spacecraft, a move the company states will accelerate the development of cutting-edge defense capabilities in the VLEO domain.

This development adds to positive momentum generated earlier this week. On Monday, Redwire announced the opening of a new 85,000-square-foot facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The expansion aims to double the production capacity of critical fuel cells for Stalker Uncrewed Aerial Systems.

These operational wins offer a rebound for the stock, which fell earlier this month following a third-quarter earnings miss. On Nov. 5, Redwire reported a loss of 37 cents per share on revenue of $103.43 million, missing analyst estimates.

However, Wednesday’s contract validates the company’s previous report of a growing backlog, which had reached $355.6 million at the quarter’s end.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Redwire a Momentum score of 5.13, reflecting the stock’s recent volatility alongside negative price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were up 5.79% at $6.54 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

