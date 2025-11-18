Oklo Stock Is Down Nearly 40% Over The Past Month: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading marginally higher Tuesday morning, attempting to stabilize after a volatile period that has seen the stock decline 38% over the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

OKLO shares are trending higher. See if it is worth your attention here.

What To Know: The slight rebound comes as Wall Street faces a risk-off environment, following the worst weekly slump for tech stocks since April. Investors remain cautious ahead of a flood of post-shutdown economic data and Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

While the broader market weighs on speculative assets, Oklo is also digesting its own mixed catalysts. The pre-revenue nuclear startup recently reported a third-quarter loss of 20 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of a 12-cent loss. However, the company maintains a strong liquidity position with nearly $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Optimism remains regarding the company's operational progress. CEO Jacob DeWitte recently said the company is moving at “Manhattan Project-level speeds” at its Idaho National Laboratory site.

Leveraging a Department of Energy framework to bypass traditional licensing delays, Oklo has already broken ground on its Aurora powerhouse, targeting an operational launch between 2027 and 2028.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Oklo currently holds a massive Momentum score of 98.64, maintaining strong underlying strength despite bearish signals in its short and medium-term price trends.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 1.25% at $96.56 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Everyone’s Bullish, Cash Is Gone—What Happens If The Fed Doesn’t Cut?

How To Buy OKLO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Oklo’s case, it is in the Utilities sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock