Oklo Shares Slide Thursday As Fed Rate Fears Mount

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon, caught in a broader risk-off market slide that has disproportionately impacted high-growth, pre-revenue sectors. The decline comes as major indices tumble and investors recalibrate Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations, dampening the momentum Oklo built earlier in the week.

What To Know: The pullback follows a paradoxical Wednesday rally where the stock surged despite a third-quarter earnings miss. On Tuesday, Oklo reported an operating loss of $36.3 million or 20 cents per share, wider than the estimated 12-cent loss.

However, investors initially looked past the financials, focusing instead on CEO Jacob DeWitte's bullish comments regarding the company’s “Manhattan Project-level speeds” at its Idaho National Laboratory site.

Optimism had been fueled by a Department of Energy framework allowing Oklo to bypass traditional Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing delays, enabling early construction on its Aurora powerhouse.

Despite this regulatory progress and a liquidity position of nearly $1.2 billion, Thursday's deteriorating macroeconomic sentiment has overshadowed company-specific catalysts, dragging the stock down alongside other speculative assets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data captures this volatility, showing a negative short-term price trend despite an exceptionally high Momentum score of 98.72.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 8.28% at $101.97 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

