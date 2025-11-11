Oklo Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, Shares Slide

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: Nuclear startup Oklo posted a loss of 20 cents per share for the third quarter, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

The pre-revenue company reported operating losses of $36.3 million in the quarter, primarily driven by payroll, stock-based compensation and general business expenses and professional fees associated with capital market activity.

Oklo ended the period with $410 million of cash and cash equivalents and $773.5 million of marketable securities.

Oklo broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse in September. The company said its licensing under the Department of Energy’s reactor pilot program is progressing. Oklo expects to begin controlled blasting of the site in mid-November, with full excavation expected to follow in January 2026.

Oklo announced Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Battelle Energy Alliance to expand collaboration on scientific and technological research and development on advanced fuel and materials.

“This collaboration strengthens U.S. leadership in advanced nuclear and demonstrates how Oklo’s model of deploying fast reactors can also accelerate learning,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“We’re building our first plant as a fully capable commercial product; we’re also building it to learn faster, optimize faster, and keep driving down costs for future deployments.”

Oklo executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 3.75% in Tuesday’s after-hours session, trading at $100.22 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

