GraniteShares Bets On MARA And IONQ With New Income-Boosting ETFs

ETF issuer GraniteShares, which is known for offering income-focused strategies, announced on Tuesday that it has added two new funds to its YieldBOOST series: the GraniteShares YieldBOOST MARA ETF (NASDAQ:MAAY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST IONQ ETF (NASDAQ:IOYY). The new ETFs extend the firm’s growing family of options-income products designed to generate yield from high-volatility names.

MAAY invests in options strategies that are linked to leveraged exposure on MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). It captures income from options premiums, selling put options on leveraged ETFs tied to MARA, and providing indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency mining space.

In a similar fashion, IOYY uses the very same options-driven framework, except that it focuses on IONQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), one of the pioneers in quantum computing. The fund sells put options on leveraged ETFs tracking IONQ to monetize growth in the company and provide regular income to investors.

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said the launch marks another milestone in the evolution of their YieldBOOST™ suite. "We are excited to launch the newest additions to our YieldBOOST options income suite, which has grown over $787.3 Million in AUM (as of Oct 31, 2025). The GraniteShares YieldBOOST MARA ETF and YieldBOOST IONQ ETF will seek to generate income from selling put options on their respective underlying leveraged ETFs," he said.

With the launches, GraniteShares continues its expansion into the burgeoning single-stock and options-based ETF segment that appeals to those investors looking for tactical exposure and enhanced yield in today’s turbulent markets.

