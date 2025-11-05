IonQ Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Shares Climb After Hours

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) reported financial results for the third quarteron Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q3 Highlights: IonQ reported third-quarter revenue of $39.87 million, beating analyst estimates of $26.98 million. The quantum computing company posted a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 40 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“We delivered our 2025 technical milestone of #AQ 64 three months early, unlocking 36 quadrillion times more computational space than leading commercial superconducting systems,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ.

“We achieved a truly historic milestone by demonstrating world-record 99.99% two-qubit gate performance, underscoring our path to 2 million qubits and 80,000 logical qubits in 2030.”

IonQ said it had $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments after announcing a $2 billion equity offering on Oct. 14. The company had $1.5 billion as of Sept. 30.

Outlook: IonQ raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $82 million to $100 million to a new range of $106 million to $110 million.

IonQ’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up about 33% year-to-date heading into the print. The quantum stock was up 4.49% in after-hours, trading at $57.90 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

