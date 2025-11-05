Oklo Stock Bounces Back: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are rebounding Wednesday morning, trading higher after a volatile, two-day slide. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Oklo stock fell on Monday and Tuesday as a recent sector-wide rally, initially sparked by an $80 billion deal involving Cameco and the Trump administration, began to fade. Investors have been re-evaluating the nuclear startup's "fundamental risks," particularly its high valuation while the company remains in pre-revenue status.

The stock’s decline Tuesday is also linked to weakness in the broader AI sector. Palantir’s sharp drop Tuesday following third-quarter results created negative sentiment that is weighing on growth stocks.

Oklo is considered an AI-related stock because it aims to solve AI’s massive energy-demand crisis by building compact nuclear reactors to provide clean, reliable power directly to data centers.

What Else: Recent pressure was also linked to a Form S-3 filing, which allows Oklo to sell up to $3.5 billion in securities to fund future operations, raising concerns over potential dilution.

All eyes are now on the company’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 11. Analysts are forecasting a consensus loss of 13 cents per share.

Wall Street ratings on the stock remain mixed, with recent downgrades from firms like BofA Securities and Seaport Global contrasting with Buy initiations from Canaccord Genuity and Barclays.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge, Oklo stock has a Momentum score of 99, suggesting the stock has been moving on strong tailwinds.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 7.17% at $119.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

