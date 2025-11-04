Oklo Stock Slides Tuesday: What's Behind The Pullback?

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning, continuing a volatile slide from late last week. The decline extends a pullback that began after a sector-wide rally, sparked by news of an $80 billion deal involving Cameco and the Trump administration, faded. Additionally, the stock is potentially lower amid overall market weakness.

OKLO is feeling the pressure from bearish momentum. Stay ahead of the curve here.

What To Know: Investors are re-evaluating the nuclear startup’s fundamental risks, particularly its high valuation while still in a pre-revenue status. Recent pressure has also been linked to the company’s Form S-3 filing, which allows it to sell up to $3.5 billion in securities to fund future operations.

All eyes are now on Oklo’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 11. Analysts are forecasting a consensus loss of 13 cents per share.

Wall Street ratings remain mixed, with recent downgrades from firms like BofA Securities and Seaport Global, alongside Buy initiations from Canaccord Genuity and Barclays.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, the stock maintains a positive price trend across short, medium, and long-term outlooks and holds a very high Momentum score of 99.23.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 5.49% at $119.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Pfizer’s Core Drugs Offset COVID Revenue Drop, Lifts 2025 Profit Outlook Despite Tariffs

How To Buy OKLO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Oklo’s case, it is in the Utilities sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock