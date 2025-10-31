Oklo Stock Is Falling Friday: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon, continuing a volatile week driven by conflicting catalysts for the nuclear startup. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock surged early in the week on sector-wide optimism after news of an $80 billion deal between Cameco and the Trump administration to construct new reactors. However, the rally faded as investors re-evaluated Oklo’s “fundamental risks,” including its pre-revenue status.

Adding to the week’s news, Oklo filed a Form S-3 shelf registration with the SEC on Wednesday. This filing allows the company to offer and sell up to $3.5 billion in aggregate of various securities, including common stock, preferred stock and debt securities. The registration could provide future financing flexibility, permitting Oklo to sell these securities from time to time.

Analyst ratings have been mixed, with recent downgrades from B of A Securities and Seaport Global, but new Buy or Overweight initiations from Canaccord Genuity and Barclays. Investors are now looking toward Oklo’s quarterly earnings report on Nov. 11. Analysts are forecasting a loss of 13 cents per share.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent volatility, Benzinga Edge stock rankings show OKLO with a high Momentum score of 99.29.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 2.5% at $133.94 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

