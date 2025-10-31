Strategy (MSTR) Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) are trading higher Friday, continuing the momentum late Thursday from its third-quarter financial report. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company posted mixed results, reporting earnings of $8.42 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.57. However, revenue beat expectations, coming in at $128.69 million against an estimate of $118.43 million.

Investor enthusiasm appears driven by the company's bullish outlook and its expanding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings. MicroStrategy affirmed its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance of $80, significantly above the $40.78 analyst estimate. As of October 26, the company held 640,808 BTC.

On the earnings call, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor identified key “headwinds,” including the lack of acceptance of Bitcoin as collateral by credit rating agencies and the need to educate traditional financial institutions.

He emphasized that lobbying banks and insurers to custody and issue credit against Bitcoin is a primary focus. The company’s strong guidance and clear strategy are seemingly outweighing the earnings miss for investors.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock’s Growth score of 37.42 contrasts with its very low Value score of 1.55.

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 7.7% at $274.18 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

