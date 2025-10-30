Strategy Stock Rallies After Mixed Q3, 26% Bitcoin Yield YTD

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell. Here's what to know:

The Details: Strategy reported quarterly earnings of $8.42 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.57.

Quarterly revenue came in at $128.69 million, which beat the Street estimate of $118.43 million.

Strategy reported the following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) highlights as of Oct. 26, 2025:

640,808 Bitcoin holdings at a total cost of $47.44 billion, or $74,032 per Bitcoin

26% Bitcoin yield achieved in 2025 to date

$12.9 billion gain achieved in 2025 to date

“In the third quarter and into October, Strategy continued to strengthen its position as the world’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company. We increased our bitcoin holdings to 640,808 bitcoin and have raised $20 billion year-to-date through our robust capital markets platform,” said Phong Le, CEO.

“With this momentum, we are reaffirming our full year targets of $20 billion BTC $ Gain and 30% BTC Yield,” Le added.

Outlook: Strategy affirmed its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance of $80, versus the $40.78 analyst estimate.

MSTR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Strategy stock was up 2.33% at $260.51 in Thursday's extended trading.

