Coinbase Shares Slide Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What's Going On?

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors position themselves ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release, scheduled for after the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Wall Street is anticipating a strong report, with consensus estimates pointing to earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $1.78 billion. This would mark a significant increase from the same period last year, driven by higher crypto trading volumes during the quarter.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be scrutinizing the company’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams. Key areas of focus include growth in staking, derivatives and the company’s layer-2 solution, Base.

The earnings come amid a backdrop of positive developments for the exchange. Earlier this week, Coinbase announced a major partnership with Citi to streamline digital asset payments for institutional clients.

Furthermore, CEO Brian Armstrong recently stated he is “bullish” on the prospects of key crypto legislation passing in the U.S. by the end of the year, a move that would provide much-needed regulatory clarity.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s dip, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock holds exceptionally high scores for both Growth (93.95) and Momentum (89.24).

COIN Price Action: Coinbase Global shares were down 2.69% at $339.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

