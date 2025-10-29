Michael Saylor Targets $150,000 For Bitcoin As Strategy Breaks New Ground With S&P Rating

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael Saylor celebrated a landmark moment as his firm became the first Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-focused company to receive an S&P credit rating, marking a new chapter for institutional Bitcoin adoption.

What Happened: S&P assigned Strategy a B- rating, recognizing the firm's evolution from a Bitcoin treasury to a Bitcoin-backed credit issuer.

The company has launched four structured products, Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch, offering 8% to 12.5% yields with varying risk profiles.

Speaking on CNBC on Wednesday, Saylor said these products are tax-efficient, with dividends treated as a return of capital, allowing investors to defer taxes for up to 10 years, resulting in tax-equivalent yields of 16% to 20%.

He reiterated his long-term Bitcoin price targets: $150,000 by end of 2025, $1 million within four to eight years and $20 million over two decades, implying roughly 30% annualized growth.

Also Read: Grayscale Launches Solana Staking ETF Under New SEC Framework

Why It Matters: Saylor framed this as the start of a structural divide between "digital capital" (Bitcoin and Bitcoin-backed credit) and "digital finance" (stablecoins, tokenized securities, and PoS networks).

He noted that major U.S. banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America are now accepting Bitcoin as collateral and could offer Bitcoin custody by 2026.

Calling 2025 "the best year in crypto history," Saylor praised the administration's pro-crypto policies supporting Bitcoin, tokenization, and stablecoins.

He added that the Bitcoin treasury model, once unique to Strategy, is now used by over 250 firms, predicting thousands more will follow, similar to early internet adoption.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock