Joby Aviation Stock Is Flying Wednesday: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares are climbing Wednesday after the company was selected by NVIDIA Corp (NASDQ:NVDA) as an early aviation collaborator on Nvidia’s new IGX Thor platform.

What Happened: Joby Aviation announced a new partnership with Nvidia, joining as the exclusive aviation launch partner for the IGX Thor platform. Based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, the platform is designed to support advanced physical AI systems. Through this collaboration, Joby aims to fast-track the development of its autonomous flight system, Superpilot, for both defense and commercial use.

“Autonomous cars have showcased the ability to interpret large volumes of data to make split-second decisions,” said Gregor Veble Mikić , flight research lead at Joby. “For an aircraft, the compute power needed for autonomy is similarly high, but also needs to meet even higher levels of design rigor to achieve certification for operation in controlled airspace. In aviation, every calculation must be perfect, and every decision infallible.”

Joby is developing Superpilot to operate autonomously across a variety of real-world scenarios. With Nvidia's IGX Thor platform supporting widely accepted functional safety standards, Joby is positioned to advance certifiable autonomous flight for upcoming defense missions and future civilian deployment as the Federal Aviation Administration broadens national airspace access.

The advanced computing integration can transform operational safety and mission capability, enabling real-time, onboard functions including autonomous mission management, radar and perception processing and sensor fusion.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Analyst sentiment toward Joby Aviation has been mixed in recent months, with ratings spanning from Underweight to ‘Equal-Weight’. On Oct. 9, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Equal-Weight rating but raised its price target from $7.00 to $15.00. Back in August, Canaccord Genuity lowered its rating from Buy to Hold, while still lifting the price target from $12.00 to $17.00.

On the other hand, JPMorgan maintained an Underweight rating on Joby Aviation in August, while slightly upping the target from $5.00 to $7.00. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Neutral rating on the company in June, maintaining a consistent target price of $9.00. This followed a downgrade from ‘Overweight’ to ‘Neutral’ earlier in the same month.

JOBY Price Action: Joby shares are having a good day, up 8.55% to $16.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock’s been bouncing between a high of $17.36 and a low of $15.98. With trading volume hitting 32 million shares, it’s seeing a lot of action. Joby is trading 19.2% below its 52-week high, but it’s also 9.1% above its 50-day moving average.

