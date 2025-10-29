Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are trading higher Wednesday morning, extending a rally that began earlier this week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The quantum computing sector has gained momentum following reports the U.S. Commerce Department was considering taking equity stakes in key firms like Rigetti to bolster national security. This has put speculative names like Rigetti in the spotlight as they compete with established giants like IBM.

While the department later clarified it was not in active negotiations, the news sparked investor optimism about potential strategic government support for the industry. The sector is also seeing increased attention this week amid Nvidia’s ongoing GTC event in Washington D.C., which features discussions on key topics including quantum computing.

Investors are now turning their focus to Rigetti’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the bell on Nov. 10. Wall Street analysts are forecasting a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.26 million, a slight sequential dip from the prior quarter’s revenue of $2.38 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s recent surge, RGTI boasts an exceptional Momentum score of 99.84, according to Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 5.25% at $39.02 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

