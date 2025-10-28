What's Going On With Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are trading flat Tuesday, consolidating after Monday’s move higher. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The quantum computing sector, including Rigetti, gained Monday on continued momentum following reports that the Trump administration was considering taking equity stakes in key quantum firms to bolster national security and competition.

While the Commerce Department clarified it was “not currently negotiating” equity stakes, the news highlighted potential strategic government support for the industry. This has put speculative names like Rigetti in the spotlight as they compete with established giants like IBM.

Quantum stocks like Rigetti may also be seeing increased attention on Tuesday amid Nvidia’s ongoing GTC event in Washington D.C. this week, which is expected to feature discussions on several key topics including quantum computing.

Investor attention now shifts to Rigetti’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the bell on Nov. 10. Wall Street analysts are projecting a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.26 million. This forecast represents a slight sequential dip from the prior quarter’s revenue of $2.38 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Rigetti stock boasts a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.85, indicating a very strong recent price trend.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 2.96% at $41.42 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

