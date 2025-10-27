Robinhood Markets Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading higher Monday, building on recent momentum that has seen the stock rally about 10% over the past week. The latest surge comes after a bullish initiation, signaling fresh confidence from Wall Street.

What To Know: CICC initiated coverage on Robinhood with an Outperform rating and set a price target of $155 on Monday.

The new rating adds to an overwhelmingly positive sentiment from analysts. Bank of America recently raised its price target to a Street-high of $157, while Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler hold targets of $152 and $155, respectively. The stock, which is up over 270% year-to-date, is approaching its 52-week high of $153.86.

Analysts are highlighting the rapid expansion of Robinhood’s prediction markets as a significant catalyst. CEO Vlad Tenev recently announced the division has already exceeded four billion trades, and the company is reportedly pursuing strategic acquisitions to accelerate its growth.

Investors are now turning their attention to the company's third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 5.

Analysts expect Robinhood to report earnings of 51 cents per share and revenue of approximately $1.18 billion. Investors will be keenly watching for updates on user growth and the performance of new product areas.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge proprietary stock rankings, Robinhood boasts exceptional scores for Momentum (98.46) and Growth (94.30).

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 4.6% at $146.22 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $153.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

