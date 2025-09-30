Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock has already surged 360% from its April lows, and a new catalyst could provide even more momentum to an already eye-popping rally.

Robinhood placed a major bet on the fast-growing market for event contracts—and it is paying off.

HOOD stock is rallying. See the real-time price action here.

4 Billion+ Event Contracts

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev revealed on Monday that the platform has surpassed the $ 4 billion mark in event contract volume – a milestone that demonstrates its rapid expansion into new areas of retail trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: President Trump Lights Up Cannabis Stocks With Pro-CBD Truth Social Post

"Robinhood Prediction Markets just crossed 4 billion event contracts traded all-time, with over 2 billion in Q3 alone. And we're just getting started," Tenev announced in a post on X.

By capitalizing on this trend, Robinhood has successfully tapped into the events contracts trend and into a growing corner of the derivatives market that blurs the line between investing and prediction markets.

The surge in event contract activity highlights Robinhood's efforts to diversify revenue away from traditional equity transactions, broaden the platform's reach and deepen user engagement.

More Growth Ahead?

Products like crypto trading, extended trading access and now event contracts are giving the company multiple growth levers.

The four billion milestone indicates strong user adoption and Robinhood's ambition to become a comprehensive financial services ecosystem.

Risks persist regarding regulation and competition, particularly as event contracts come under scrutiny from policymakers.

Still, Robinhood's rapid success in this segment has injected fresh excitement into its growth story, raising the possibility that the stock’s 360% rally is only the beginning.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock