White House Depicts Trump As 'Halo Master Chief,' Marking 'Official Cessation' Of Console Wars

The White House has shared an image portraying President Donald Trump as the iconic Halo character, Master Chief, from the popular video game Halo, following GameStop Corp.‘s (NYSE:GME) recent announcement marking the end of the console wars.

Trump Hailed As Halo War-Ender

The image, posted on X late Sunday, depicts Trump saluting the American flag with an energy sword. The White House added the caption “Power To The Players.”

GameStop declared “the end of the console wars,” following the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, a rebuilt version of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026.

The Trump as Master Chief image is seen as a light-hearted acknowledgement of this development, implying that Trump, in meme form, has ended the war.

Cross-Platform Gaming Era Begins

GameStop’s announcement called on gamers to “cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming.” The post can be interpreted as a sign of the industry’s growing push toward cross-platform collaboration.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and developer 343 Industries announced that Halo: Combat Evolved will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026 — the first time in nearly 25 years the franchise will appear on a non-Xbox console.

Earlier, GameStop’s stock was a hot topic on Reddit’s WallStreetBets, driving the retail-driven “meme” stock trend. However, the stock’s momentum has since cooled down, suggesting a shift in the market dynamics. Its Momentum score, currently at 27.65 in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, witnessed a steep decline from 74.38 to 44.07 during the first week of October.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox division has been undergoing significant changes, including multiple rounds of layoffs as the company pivots towards AI. This indicates a broader transformation within the gaming industry, with companies adapting to new market trends and technologies.

