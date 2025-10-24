What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Friday?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares traded flat Friday afternoon as investors look ahead to the company's third-quarter earnings report, due on Nov. 5th. Analyst estimates are set for a quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and an EPS loss of 18 cents.

What Else: The upcoming report follows a series of positive operational and financial announcements. Earlier this month, AMC's self-distributed “Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl” set records, grossing over $50 million globally in its opening weekend and earning an A+ CinemaScore.

On the balance sheet, AMC also announced it had slashed $40 million in debt through a refinancing agreement, bringing its total debt reduction since the pandemic slump to $183 million.

CEO Adam Aron called the company "well-positioned," stating that 2025 is on pace to be the strongest box office in five years, with an even stronger film slate expected for 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, AMC stock currently holds a Growth score of 37.68.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed down marginally at $2.69 on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $2.45, according to Benzinga Pro data.

