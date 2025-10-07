What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trending on Tuesday. The company announced box office results from the opening weekend of Taylor Swift’s album release party cinematic event.

What You Need To Know: Swift’s self-directed “Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl” generated over $34 million in domestic ticket sales and surpassed $50 million globally during its single-weekend theatrical run, setting records as the highest-grossing album-debut cinema event ever.

The cinematic experience topped box office charts both in the U.S. and worldwide over three days. AMC said moviegoers gave the event an A+ CinemaScore rating.

The showing, revealed approximately two weeks earlier, launched alongside Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The event achieved several milestones, including becoming the only “non-film” theatrical presentation this century to lead weekend box office rankings. The release marks the third AMC Theatres Distribution release to reach number one at the domestic box office since the division’s 2023 launch.

AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron praised Swift for bringing her creative vision to cinemas, describing the album debut’s theatrical component as “nothing less than a triumph.”

“It was simply a wonderful gift to her passionate and enthusiastic fans, who got to see, on our giant screens, behind-the-scenes footage and insight into The Life of a Showgirl,” Aron said.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 3.10% at $2.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

