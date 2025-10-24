What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were trading flat Friday, stabilizing after a turbulent week that saw the stock fall over 20% despite several key operational announcements.

PLUG stock is staying put for now. Get the complete picture here.

What To Know: Investors are weighing a series of positive long-term developments against recent financing activities. Earlier this week, Plug announced the successful first delivery of hydrogen to Germany’s H2CAST project, a critical step in its European expansion.

Domestically, the company deployed its GenDrive fuel cell systems at a Floor & Decor distribution center and partnered with Edgewood Renewables to develop a new production facility in Nevada.

However, the operational news has tempered by a recent announcement of a warrant inducement agreement to raise $370 million. The deal, priced at $2.00 per share, seems to be a key factor in the stock’s weekly decline. As of Friday morning, shares hovered around $2.92, with the market digesting the company’s growth initiatives against its capital-raising strategy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the weekly price decline, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the stock’s exceptionally strong Momentum score of 95.50.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 3.30% at $2.98 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Inflation Landed Where Trump Wanted: These 10 Stocks Are Rallying

How To Buy PLUG Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Plug Power – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Plug Power, which is trading at $2.98 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 33.56 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock