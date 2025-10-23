What's Going On With Plug Power Stock On Thursday?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)) Shares traded steadily on Thursday as the company expanded its clean-energy footprint with a new hydrogen ecosystem launch.

The company announced a milestone deployment of its GenDrive hydrogen fuel cell systems and GenFuel infrastructure at Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.‘s (NYSE:FND) distribution center in Frederickson, Washington.

The initiative establishes the flooring retailer’s first fully zero-emission material-handling fleet and marks a significant step in Plug Power’s clean-energy expansion.

The hydrogen-powered system replaces traditional lead-acid batteries, supporting 77 pieces of equipment with Plug’s comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem.

The Frederickson installation features a 10,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tank, compressors, vaporizers, and an advanced dispensing network for high-volume operations.

Hydrogen Power For Cleaner Operations

According to Plug, the new hydrogen setup will cut more than 400 metric tons of CO₂e emissions each year—roughly equivalent to avoiding the combustion of 45,000 gallons of gasoline.

The only emission byproduct is water vapor, which Floor & Decor collects and reuses for facility maintenance. Current data shows about 300 liters, or 80 gallons, of water generated daily for recapture.

Partnership Reflects Efficiency And Sustainability

“This partnership with Floor & Decor showcases the proven reliability and performance of our GenDrive systems in demanding retail distribution environments,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power.

“Our end-to-end hydrogen solutions help support Floor & Decor’s dedication to operational efficiency, exactly what our technology is designed to deliver.”

The Frederickson installation also demonstrates Plug’s scalable design, which allows easy capacity expansion and off-grid resilience during power interruptions.

The system offers both energy efficiency and operational flexibility, positioning Plug as a leader in hydrogen-powered logistics solutions.

New Partnership Strengthens Renewable Energy Portfolio

In a separate move, Plug announced a collaboration with Edgewood Renewables to develop a renewable fuel production facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The site will convert biomass into sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and biomethanol, using renewable natural gas and low-carbon hydrogen.

These drop-in fuels can power aircraft, trucks, and maritime engines without engine modifications, advancing clean energy adoption across heavy industries.

According to Benzinga Pro, PLUG stock has gained over 39.66% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR).

Price Action: PLUG shares are trading lower by 0.51% to $2.905 at last check Thursday.

