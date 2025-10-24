Bullish stock chart with green arrow
October 24, 2025 8:21 AM 1 min read

Parsons Gains Access To Huge Navy Logistics And Humanitarian Contract

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) stock rose Friday after the company announced that it secured a position on the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command’s Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC), also known as TITUS 2.1.

As per the terms, Parsons is eligible to bid on task orders that support crucial U.S. Navy operational needs.

These include theater opening, sustainment, distribution, stability operations, and civil support, such as Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA).

Contract Details

This $10 billion ceiling, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will supply vital services and provisions.

Its scope includes supporting U.S. military and allied operations, humanitarian efforts, and disaster relief.

The contract term is a five-year base period with an additional five-year option.

Management Commentary

“This integration and logistics support contract reflects Parsons’ dedication to supporting the U.S. military and its coalition partners in achieving mission success, whether through humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, or operations in complex, dynamic environments,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons.

Parsons will announce third-quarter results on November 5, 2025.

Price Action: PSN shares were trading higher by 1.40% to $85.50 premarket at last check Friday.

Photo by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

