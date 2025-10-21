Six Flags Stock Surges After Report Of Travis Kelce Joining Activist Investor Campaign

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:FUN) shares are soaring late Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that NFL star Travis Kelce is teaming up with activist investor Jana Partners to push for changes at the company.

What To Know: According to the Wall Street Journal report, the investor group has acquired a 9% stake and is advocating for strategic shifts to boost the theme-park operator’s lagging share price.

The report sparked a wave of investor optimism late Tuesday, as activist campaigns often precede significant corporate actions aimed at increasing shareholder value.

Tuesday’s move higher reflects the market’s belief that this pressure could unlock value. Jana Partners is pressing Six Flags to improve marketing and customer experience, and notably, to evaluate a potential sale of the company, as reported by the WSJ.

Kelce’s high-profile involvement adds considerable public pressure, signaling to investors that meaningful, and potentially profitable, changes may be on the horizon.

FUN Price Action: Six Flags Entertainment shares closed Tuesday up 17.73% at $25.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock