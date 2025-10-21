Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, moving in tandem with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) after the automaker raised its full-year earnings guidance.

F stock is showing exceptional strength. Watch the momentum here.

What Happened To GM: General Motors reported third-quarter results showing revenue of $48.59 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $45.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share for the third quarter, beating estimates of $2.31 per share.

GM also raised its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $8.25 to $10.00 per share to a new range of $8.75 to $10.50 per share versus estimates of $9.46 per share.

GM’s enhanced outlook suggests stronger operational performance and improved cash generation moving forward. The guidance increase comes despite third-quarter challenges, including strategic EV realignment costs that pressured North America profitability.

Why It Matters For F: Ford’s positive movement on Tuesday suggests investors are viewing GM’s raised guidance as a larger signal of strength in the U.S. automotive market. Ford and GM are among the “Big Three” Detroit automakers.

Ford is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. CEO Jim Farley, CFO Sherry House and other members of senior management will host a conference call later that day to discuss results and the company’s progress on its Ford+ plan for growth and value creation.

Analysts expect Ford to report third-quarter earnings of 36 cents per share and revenue of $42.87 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, major financial firms have been adjusting their ratings and targets for Ford. Notably, JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating, raising its target from $13 to $14 on Oct. 20. Similarly, UBS and Goldman Sachs both revised price targets upwards to $12.50 and $12, respectively. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $10 at the beginning of the month, but maintained an Underweight rating.

F Price Action: Ford shares are up 4.71% at $12.56 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading 1.8% below its 52-week high and is sitting 7.2% above its 50-day moving average.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock