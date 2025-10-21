Movers
October 21, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read

General Motors Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins Halliburton, Danaher, Crown Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY25 adjusted EPS outlook.

The auto behemoth registered third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, beating the analyst consensus estimate $2.31.

Quarterly sales of $48.59 billion (down 0.3% year over year) topped Street view of $45.27 billion, driven by Chevrolet's rise to America's No. 2 electric-vehicle brand, with the Equinox EV emerging as the best-selling non-Tesla model, the company said.

General Motors shares jumped 12.7% to $65.41 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) gained 50.4% to $2.1250 after the company announced plans with Walmart to increase availability of select products at over 2,000 stores nationwide.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) surged 12.5% to $65.27.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) gained 10.6% to $20.29 after the company announced it is reviewing potential strategic alternatives following unsolicited interest from multiple parties.
  • RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) rose 9.7% to $176.41 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY25 adjusted revenue and EPS outlook.
  • Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) gained 8.9% to $43.18 following third-quarter results.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) jumped 8.9% to $24.65 after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above expectations.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) gained 7.9% to $224.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) rose 7.4% to $13.93 as the company announced pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gained 6.8% to $3.1200.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rose 5.3% to $99.38 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Photo via Shutterstock

