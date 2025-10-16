Bitfarms (BITF) Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) are trading lower Thursday morning after the digital infrastructure company announced a capital raise. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Late Wednesday, Bitfarms revealed plans for a $300 million convertible senior notes offering due in 2031, with an option for the initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $60 million of the notes.

The market's negative reaction, driven by concerns of potential shareholder dilution, casts a shadow on an otherwise positive week for the company. Bitfarms announced a strategic pivot from its core Bitcoin mining operations to the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing sectors.

This new direction is already backed by a separate $300 million project financing facility from Macquarie Group, aimed at developing its Panther Creek data center in Pennsylvania.

While the company’s AI ambitions have fueled a stock surge of more than 100% over the past month, the new offering could be a near-term headwind. Bitfarms intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include efforts to accelerate its AI expansion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s powerful recent run, Benzinga Edge rankings show Bitfarms with an exceptional Momentum score of 98.93 out of 100.

BITF Price Action: Bitfarms shares were down 13.83% at $5.58 at the time of publication on Thursday. Despite the declines, the stock is still trading near its 52-week high of $6.60.

