Tilray Stock Rises As Study Links Medical Cannabis To Lower Opioid Use

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after a Marijuana Moment report cited findings from a new study showing medical cannabis legalization leads to significant reductions in opioid prescriptions. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: A study in the American Journal of Health Economics found medical cannabis legalization is "associated with significant reductions in opioid prescribing.”

Analyzing insurance claims for 15 to 20 million Americans annually from 2007-2020, researchers found that states with medical cannabis laws saw the rate of patients with opioid prescriptions fall by an average of 16%.

The study notes these reductions were even larger for some groups, with declines exceeding 20% for cancer patients and non-cancer African American patients. Researchers also found significant decreases in the daily supply and number of prescriptions per patient.

For investors, the findings bolster the case for cannabis as a "viable alternative to riskier … medications such as prescription opioid analgesics," potentially expanding the market for companies like Tilray.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray shares closed Wednesday up 5% at $1.68. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 35 cents to $2.32.

From a technical perspective, the stock is currently trading significantly above both its 50-day moving average of $1.26 and its 200-day moving average of $0.83, by 32.4% and 100.6%, respectively.

