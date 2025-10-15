Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning, continuing a rally fueled by better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and an expanded partnership with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV). Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Applied Digital shares are up about 40% since the company reported earnings last week. The data center operator posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $64.2 million, an 84% year-over-year increase, which beat analyst expectations. The company reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, an improvement over the 13-cent loss analysts had anticipated.

Investor optimism is largely driven by the expansion of its lease agreement with CoreWeave, now covering the full 400-megawatt capacity at Applied Digital’s Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.

This deal is valued at approximately $11 billion in revenue over its 15-year term, solidifying a stable, long-term revenue stream. The company also confirmed it has 700 megawatts under construction.

Following the upbeat announcement, several analysts have boosted their price targets. Needham nearly doubled its target to $41 from $21, while Craig-Hallum and HC Wainwright & Co. also issued significant increases, signaling strong confidence in the company’s growth.

Applied Digital has a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average price target of $25.27, according to Benzinga data.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s powerful upward movement is reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which stands at an impressive 99.31.

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 13.01% at $39.61 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock broke through its previous 52-week high of $39.33 in early trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

