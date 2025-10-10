Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) are surging Friday morning following the release of strong first-quarter financial results and a significant expansion of its partnership with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV). Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: For the fiscal first quarter ending August 31, Applied Digital reported an 84% year-over-year revenue increase to $64.2 million, substantially beating analyst expectations. The company posted an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, an improvement over the anticipated 13 cent loss.

Fueling investor optimism is the expansion of a lease agreement with CoreWeave, which now covers the full 400-megawatt capacity at Applied Digital’s Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota. This landmark deal is expected to generate approximately $11 billion in revenue over its 15-year term. To support its rapid growth, the company has also secured over $362.5 million in new financing, bolstering its cash position to $114.1 million.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, analysts at Needham maintained their Buy rating and nearly doubled their price target on the stock to $41 from $21.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful upward movement, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has an exceptional Momentum score of 98.74 alongside a positive price trend across all timeframes.

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 22.98% at $36.04 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day ($18.44), 100-day ($14.27) and 200-day ($10.63) moving averages, suggesting a robust upward trend. Key support levels may be established around these moving averages, while resistance could be tested at psychological levels above the current price.

