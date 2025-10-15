Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares surged in Wednesday premarket trading following the successful completion of its 15th mission of 2025.

The mission, named “Owl New World,” marked the deployment of the seventh StriX satellite for Synspective, a Japanese company specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics.

This latest launch, which lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on October 14 at 16:33 UTC, solidifies Rocket Lab’s position as a critical partner in building commercial satellite constellations.

The “Owl New World” mission represents the first in a series of 21 planned launches for Synspective. This expanded partnership builds on a collaboration that began in December 2020 and has now resulted in seven successful Electron launches for Synspective.

With 27 total missions now scheduled for the Japanese firm, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the primary provider for the company’s satellite network.

Management Commentary

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, stated, “Another Electron launch for Synspective with 100% mission success, and a fantastic start to an exciting run of upcoming launches to deploy their constellation.”

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, added, “Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our satellite and data analytics technologies to address global challenges, such as security, disaster management, and environmental sustainability, thereby contributing to the creation of a more resilient and sustainable future.”

2025 Outlook

Looking ahead, Rocket Lab is on track to surpass its 2024 record of 16 annual launches, targeting more than 20 missions by the end of 2025.

These upcoming launches are scheduled for a variety of commercial constellation clients and international space agencies.

The company’s recent strategic partnerships also include a new agreement with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for two dedicated Electron rocket launches announced last week.

Price Action: RKLB shares were trading higher by 4.44% to $71.05 premarket at last check Wednesday.

