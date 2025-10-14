Amazon Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading marginally lower Tuesday morning, caught in a broader market downdraft fueled by renewed U.S.-China trade tensions. The stock is declining modestly despite the company’s strong signal of confidence ahead of the holiday shopping season.

AMZN is under selling pressure. Check the market position here.

What To Know: On Monday, Amazon announced plans to hire 250,000 seasonal workers, maintaining its robust staffing levels from the past two years and defying concerns about a potential slowdown in consumer spending.

Wall Street sentiment remains firmly positive, with several analysts recently upgrading the stock and raising their price targets. Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating in early October, increasing its target to $275, while Wells Fargo upgraded its rating to Overweight.

Investors are now looking toward the company’s upcoming earnings report on Oct. 30 for further direction. Analysts are forecasting significant quarterly revenue of approximately $177.7 billion and earnings per share of $1.56, which will be critical benchmarks for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Amazon boasts an exceptional Growth score of 92.61.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares were down 1.58% at $216.58 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $161.38 to $242.52.

Amazon stock is below its 50-day moving average of $225.75 and the 100-day moving average of $221.68, indicating bearish momentum. The 200-day moving average at $214.38 may act as a potential support level, while resistance is seen at the 50-day moving average.

Read Also: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos Gain Billions As S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally Adds $60 Billion To Top 10 Billionaires’ Wealth

How To Buy AMZN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Amazon – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock