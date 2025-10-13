Amazon Defies Retail Slowdown, Sticking With 250,000 Holiday Hires

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is preparing to hire 250,000 workers for its peak holiday season, maintaining the same staffing levels as the past two years.

The hiring plans of the U.S. e-commerce giant remain resilient despite growing concerns about tariff threats from President Donald Trump, which could impact consumer spending.

The company will fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles, paying temporary workers an average of $19 per hour and permanent employees $23 per hour, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Now, let’s conduct a quick comparison with 2024 e-commerce hiring plans to capitalize on the holiday season demand surge.

Amazon shared plans to hire 250,000 transportation and warehouse workers across the U.S. Meanwhile, e-commerce rival Target (NYSE:TGT) shared plans to bring on 100,000 seasonal employees. Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Sam’s Club raised hourly pay for frontline associates to over $19, offering additional annual bonuses. Amazon also raised total average hourly compensation for its U.S. fulfillment and transportation employees to more than $29 in September.

Coming back to 2025, U.S. retailers plan to add 520,000 seasonal jobs this year, down from 564,200 in 2023. Mastercard projects online holiday shopping will reach $240.8 billion, up 4.9% from last year.

Overall, U.S. retailers plan to add fewer than 500,000 seasonal jobs this year—the lowest since 2009—according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Amazon extended its Prime Day event to four days in 2025, driving record purchases, though U.S. Prime membership sign-ups trailed 2024’s totals and internal targets.

Over the 25 days spanning the three weeks before Prime Day and the promotion itself, Amazon added 5.4 million new U.S. members, which is slightly below both 2024’s tally and the company’s goals.

To accelerate growth, Amazon ended Prime account sharing outside households starting Oct. 1 and invested over $4 billion in its rural delivery network. During Prime Day itself, 1.6 million new U.S. members signed up, exceeding the company’s short-term target by about 6%.

Wall Street remains optimistic, with JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintaining Amazon as a “Best Idea” in U.S. e-commerce, citing accelerating sales and the expanding Prime ecosystem, which he projects will push Amazon’s market share beyond 40% over time.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares are up 1.75% at $220.15 at the time of publication on Monday. They’re trading 9.2% below their 52-week high, and the RSI is sitting at 39.6, indicating weak momentum.

