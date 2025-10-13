Critical Metals (CRML) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) are soaring Monday afternoon. The rally follows news that Blackboxstocks' merger target, REalloys Inc., has entered into a letter of intent for a 10-year off-take agreement with the company.

What To Know: The proposed agreement would see REalloys purchase 15% of the projected rare earth concentrate from Critical Metals' flagship Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland, one of the world’s largest heavy rare earth deposits. This amounts to approximately 6.75 million metric tons of concentrate over the 10-year term.

The deal aims to strengthen the North American rare earth supply chain, reducing reliance on China for materials crucial to national security and industry.

The positive sentiment is amplified by a broader sector rally, fueled by JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion initiative to invest in critical minerals and U.S. government support for domestic resource independence. The move potentially positions Critical Metals as a key future supplier for U.S. industrial and defense needs.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this bullish sentiment, the stock holds a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 98.69.

CRML Price Action: Critical Metals shares were up 43.37% at $21.48 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.



The strong upward momentum indicates a bullish trend, with the price breaking through previous resistance levels, particularly previous 52-week high of $19.25. Support may now be found at the recent low of $16.95, while the next resistance level appears to be near the intraday high of $22.08.

Read Also: China’s Silence Is Scarier Than Tariffs—5 Ways It Could Hit Trump Hard

How To Buy CRML Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Critical Metals – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Critical Metals, which is trading at $21.48 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.66 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock