Tilray Stock Is Sliding Friday: What's Going On?

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading lower Friday morning, a sharp reversal after the stock hit a new 52-week high on Thursday. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Friday’s downturn comes despite the cannabis and consumer goods company reporting impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. On Thursday, Tilray announced a record first-quarter net revenue of approximately $210 million, a 5% increase year-over-year that surpassed analyst expectations.

The company reported a net income of $1.5 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $34.7 million in the same period last year. This surprise profit, along with a 9% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $10.2 million and a $7.7 million debt reduction, sent shares soaring to a new 52-week high on Thursday.

The subsequent drop on Friday suggests investors may be taking profits after the sharp rally, a common occurrence for a stock that has experienced rapid gains.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its powerful recent rally, Benzinga Edge rankings give Tilray an exceptional Momentum score of 95.98 out of 100.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were down 15.98% at $1.75 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

