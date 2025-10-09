Tilray (TLRY) Stock Surges To New 52-Week High On Strong Q1 Earnings Report

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon following the release of a strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The cannabis and consumer goods company announced a record first-quarter net revenue of $210 million, marking a 5% increase year-over-year and surpassing analyst expectations.

In a significant turnaround, Tilray reported a net income of $1.5 million, or 0 cents per share, a stark contrast to the net loss of $34.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also reported a 9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $10.2 million and a notable improvement in operating cash flow.

Further bolstering investor confidence, Tilray reduced its debt by $7.7 million, strengthening its balance sheet. This positive earnings surprise comes after a period of volatility for the stock, which had recently seen a surge following a social media post by President Donald Trump advocating for the benefits of CBD.

The strong financial results suggest a focus on operational efficiency and potentially a path towards sustained profitability.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent performance, Benzinga Edge’s own rankings show Tilray with a very strong Momentum score of 92.60.

