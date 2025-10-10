Tesla rival Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares are rising in premarket trading Friday. The company reported a 13% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase in third-quarter shipments to 1.3 million units.

The growth was led by the performance of North America, as well as Enlarged Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

North America experienced a strong rebound in the quarter, with shipments increasing by 35% Y/Y.

The growth was led in part by the initial deliveries of HEMI V8-powered Ram 1500, reflecting normalized inventory levels following last year’s reduction initiative.

In Europe, the shipments grew by 8% Y/Y, primarily from the start of production for four new B-segment “Smart Car” models – Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, and Fiat Grande Panda.

Other regions collectively increased shipments by 3% Y/Y on a 21% Y/Y rise in the Middle East & Africa, thanks to growth in Algeria, Türkiye, and Egypt.

This operational update comes as the parent company of brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler reportedly plans a significant investment in its most profitable market. According to media reports, the company is planning to invest about $10 billion in the United States as part of a broader effort to regain its footing.

The company plans to release its third-quarter 2025 results on October 30, 2025.

Price Action: STLA shares were trading higher by 1.89% to $10.79 premarket at last check Friday.

