Here's Why Paul Tudor Jones Just Called Bitcoin 'Very Very Appealing'

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones has pointed out Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an appealing asset in the current market conditions.

What Happened: Speaking on CNBC Squawk Box on Monday, Jones noted that the top-performing assets this year have been gold, which is up 50% year-to-date, Bitcoin, which is up 33%, and a Morgan Stanley retail flow basket of meme stocks, up 66%.

He emphasized that retail-driven assets such as crypto and gold have dominated gains and remain "very, very appealing."

Jones added that the key period to watch will be year-end, as institutional investors close their books and adjust positions.

For portfolio positioning, Tudor Investment favors a diversified mix of gold, cryptocurrencies, and Nasdaq stocks, with Jones stating that "the fastest horse" by Dec. 31 will likely continue leading into 2026.

Why It Matters: Morgan Stanley's latest wealth report advised clients to allocate only a small portion of their portfolios to crypto, up to 2% for conservative investors and up to 4% for those seeking higher growth, BitwiseInvest CEO Hunter Horsley stated in an X post.

The bank's Global Investment Committee (GIC) described cryptocurrencies as "speculative but popular," recommending exposure mainly through ETFs or ETPs rather than direct coin ownership.

In late September, Morgan Stanley also revealed plans to enable retail crypto trading through its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026.

The firm will reportedly partner with Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement services.

