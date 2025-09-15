Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”

Ives Labels World As ‘Proof Of Human’

Ives, also the chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. ORBS, said in an X post that the Sam Altman-founded project will serve as a “proof of human” in an AI-driven world.

“I view World as a core authentication layer in the AI Revolution and will be key as "proof of human" in an AI world,” Ives stated. “16 million humans have gone down the path so far, just the start with AI.”

World is an identity verification project that captures people's irises to confirm their humanness and build a digital ID, allowing them to receive free WLD tokens. According to its website, over 16 million people have verified themselves using the project’s flagship Orb devices.

Eightco Bets On ‘Future’ Of AI Revolution

Ives’ optimism follows his recent appointment as chairman of Eightco, a firm that has adopted World Network’s native token, WLD, as its primary reserve asset. The Wedbush Securities analyst was confident that the World Network’s iris scanning approach would become the “de facto standard” for distinguishing humans from bots, describing it as an “intersection of AI and crypto.”

Eightco raised $250 million through a private placement to adopt WLD as its primary treasury reserve asset. Tom Lee-led Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR also disclosed a $20 million investment into the company as the first “Moonshot” initiative in its Ethereum ETH/USD expansion plans.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLD was exchanging hands at $1.50, down 5.73% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the last month, though, the coin has rallied 50%.

Eightco shares rose 0.57% in after-hours trading after closing 23.05% lower at $12.02 during Monday’s regular trading session. The stock surged 3000% last week after introducing a WLD-focused treasury strategy, but has since lost most of its gains.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Eightco stock is in line with short, medium and long-term price trends. Here’s how it ranks in other metrics.

