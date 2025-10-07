BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock rose Tuesday after the company revealed that co-founders Sean Hackett and Zach Belateche have joined full-time to drive the deployment of its post-quantum cryptography solutions.

The news deepens confidence in BTQ's roadmap for quantum-secure infrastructure. Anne Reinders continues as head of cryptography, overseeing the evolution of the company's algorithmic offerings.

BTQ also recently began trading its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BTQ, a milestone that expands liquidity and broadens investor access. The move followed the delisting of its OTCQX shares (BTQQF).

CASH, or Cryptographically Agile Secure Hardware, is built around in-memory processing, performing cryptographic operations directly where data resides to boost throughput and reduce energy waste.

The architecture claims capabilities of about one million digital signatures per second and up to fivefold faster AES encryption, making it ideal for applications in payments, identity, IoT, and telecom.

BTQ is embedding CASH into its Quantum Compute in Memory (QCIM) platform, offering flexible form factors such as silicon IP, co-processors, or chiplets.

The integration supports a smooth migration path to standards like NIST FIPS 203–205 and CNSA 2.0, without forcing customers to redesign their existing systems.

The company is also advancing crypto-secure finance infrastructure through its Quantum Secure Stablecoin Network and PQC banking initiatives, which aim to integrate regulatory compliance with cryptographic agility in financial systems.

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO, said that the recruitment of Hackett and Belateche strengthens BTQ's operational tempo. Hackett, now head of silicon product, said democratizing access to next-gen cryptography is essential amid rising quantum and AI threats. Belateche, appointed head of hardware security, said QCIM breaks the paradigm of trade-offs between performance, security, and flexibility.

Price Action: BQT shares were trading higher by 25.71% to $11.44 premarket at last check Tuesday.

