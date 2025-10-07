Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
October 7, 2025 7:26 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Steady On $1 Billion ETF Inflows As XRP Dips Below $3 While Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Most cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Tuesday morning, as the crypto Fear & Greed Index enters the Greed zone at 62.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$124,274.76
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,691.69
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$231.12
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.97
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2608
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001268

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 144,758 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $357.17 million.     
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $1.2 billion million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $181.7 million.

Trader Notes: Glasnode data shows Bitcoin support around $120,000–$121,000, but strong buying interest is expected near $117,000, where roughly 190,000 BTC were accumulated.

Crypto trader Mags highlighted that Bitcoin remains in a strong uptrend, with only one red daily candle in the past 11 days.

Key support sits at $123,325, holding above it could see another green daily close and continuation toward the next resistance at $135,000.

A break below may trigger a short correction to $119,885, but dips remain viewed as buying opportunities.

Jelle confirmed ETH has broken out of its daily bullish flag pattern, with the next target set at $6,650.

Cryptoinsightuk noted that XRP appears to be forming a small bull flag, with a potential upside breakout targeting around $3.40, coinciding with key hourly liquidity.

Crypto trader XO flagged the $210–$214 zone as a critical level to watch for Solana in case of a downside rotation.

Mikybull Crypto highlighted DOGE as poised to reach $1, following a bullish setup where historical retests of the moving average have preceded significant upward moves.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$124479.15-0.19%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2612-1.87%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4697.820.25%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000013-1.32%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$230.62-0.78%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.98-0.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved