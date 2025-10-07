Bitcoin Steady On $1 Billion ETF Inflows As XRP Dips Below $3 While Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise

Most cryptocurrencies are trading sideways on Tuesday morning, as the crypto Fear & Greed Index enters the Greed zone at 62.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 144,758 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $357.17 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $1.2 billion million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $181.7 million.
Trader Notes: Glasnode data shows Bitcoin support around $120,000–$121,000, but strong buying interest is expected near $117,000, where roughly 190,000 BTC were accumulated.
Crypto trader Mags highlighted that Bitcoin remains in a strong uptrend, with only one red daily candle in the past 11 days.
Key support sits at $123,325, holding above it could see another green daily close and continuation toward the next resistance at $135,000.
A break below may trigger a short correction to $119,885, but dips remain viewed as buying opportunities.
Jelle confirmed ETH has broken out of its daily bullish flag pattern, with the next target set at $6,650.
Cryptoinsightuk noted that XRP appears to be forming a small bull flag, with a potential upside breakout targeting around $3.40, coinciding with key hourly liquidity.
Crypto trader XO flagged the $210–$214 zone as a critical level to watch for Solana in case of a downside rotation.
Mikybull Crypto highlighted DOGE as poised to reach $1, following a bullish setup where historical retests of the moving average have preceded significant upward moves.
