IREN Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) surged to an all-time high of $58.28 on Monday, continuing a marked run that has seen the stock climb over 400% year-to-date. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Monday’s rally comes just over a week after a JPMorgan downgrade to Underweight briefly cooled the stock’s ascent, citing valuation concerns.

The recent momentum in shares is being fueled by investor optimism about IREN’s strategic move from a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner to an AI infrastructure powerhouse.The company’s recent $674 million purchase of high-performance GPUs from Nvidia and AMD underpins its goal of achieving over $500 million in annualized AI cloud revenue by early 2026.

This aggressive pivot has attracted high-profile bulls like investor Andrew Wilkinson, who dubbed the stock a “Picasso at a garage sale,” suggesting it remains deeply undervalued.

While some analysts share this optimism with price targets as high as $82, the stock’s lofty valuation continues to fuel a debate between bulls and bears regarding its future growth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s price action in 2025, Benzinga Edge rankings award the stock elite scores for Growth (99.76) and Momentum (99.40).

IREN Price Action: IREN shares were up 11.85% at $56.44 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day ($28.11), 100-day ($20.23) and 200-day ($14.57) moving averages, suggesting a robust bullish trend. Key support levels may be established around the recent low of $53.15, while resistance could be encountered near the intraday high.

Image: Shutterstock