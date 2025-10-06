Plug Power Stock Hits New 52-Week Highs: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are surging Monday morning, continuing a powerful rally that has seen the hydrogen fuel-cell company's stock climb 160% over the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Fueling the investor optimism is a bullish analyst note from H.C. Wainwright last week, which reiterated a "Buy" rating and more than doubled its price target on Plug to $7 from $3. The firm highlighted that significant year-over-year increases in electricity prices are making green hydrogen more cost-competitive against grey hydrogen.

Additionally, H.C. Wainwright analysts see a symbiotic relationship developing with nuclear power. They believe the push for nuclear, especially small modular reactors, will provide the stable, carbon-free baseload power required for predictable and cost-effective electrolysis, bolstering the entire hydrogen adoption case.

The positive sentiment in shares also follows a key operational announcement. Plug recently said it delivered its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp's Sines refinery in Portugal, a critical step in one of Europe's largest green hydrogen projects.

This European expansion, coupled with growing investor excitement over the technology's potential to power energy-intensive AI data centers, has provided a significant boost to the stock's recent performance.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this powerful rally, Benzinga Edge stock rankings give Plug Power a Momentum score of 94.83, indicating strong recent price performance.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 6.69% at $4.06 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock hit a 52-week high of $4.58 in early trading Monday.

The current price is well above its 50-day moving average of $1.81, suggesting a robust upward trend. Key support levels may be established near the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, while resistance could be tested at previous highs.

