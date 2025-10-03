Plug Power Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are trading sharply higher Friday, continuing a powerful rally that has seen the hydrogen fuel-cell company’s stock climb over 120% in the past month. The stock is being propelled by an analyst update and operational news.

What To Know: Fueling the gains, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and more than doubled its price target on Plug to $7.00 from a previous $3.00. The firm highlighted that rising electricity costs and growing support for nuclear power are creating strong tailwinds for the green hydrogen industry, improving its cost-competitiveness.

The note specifically identified the potential for Small Modular Reactors to provide stable, carbon-free power for electrolysis, making hydrogen production more predictable and cost-effective.

The bullish analyst sentiment follows a key announcement from earlier in the week. Plug successfully delivered its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp's Sines refinery in Portugal, a critical step for one of Europe’s largest green hydrogen projects.

This European expansion, coupled with growing investor excitement over the technology’s potential to power energy-intensive AI data centers, has provided a significant boost to the stock’s recent performance.



Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock recent performance, the stock boasts a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 91.01.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 34.28% at $3.79 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The current price is significantly above the 50-day moving average of $1.77, indicating a bullish trend. Resistance is observed at the recent high of $3.62, while support may be found near the 50-day moving average.

